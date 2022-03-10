Carl Frampton Admits he was ‘Sh*ting’ Himself When Confronted by Furious John Fury

Carl Frampton admits he was “sh*ting himself” when confronted by a furious John Fury last week.

Gypsy John’ got right up ‘The Jackal’’s’ face at the first press conference for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

The father of heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury was upset the former two-weight world champion had picked Jake Paul to beat his other son, Tommy Fury, in a fight that fell through late last year.

A full three months later, Fury approached Frampton to question him on the fight prediction.

“Why do you think he can beat Tommy? Answer the question, because you disappointed me. I supported you and I looked up to you,” he asked Frampton.

Frampton replied by saying he was just being honest before Fury said: ” I don’t want to talk to you. Get your facts right or get off the job.”

The Belfast favourite looked calm and assured when faced by the big man. Indeed, he stood his ground and revealed he was just trying to be honest in his role as a BT pundit.

However, he has since revealed he was nervous and fearful of the furious Fury.

“He’s a scary big man isn’t he. Although the video doesn’t really look it, I was actually s* myself,” Frampton told Boxing Social.

“It’s an opinion, it’s my opinion. He asked me how does a YouTuber beat a Fury and we’re talking about Tommy here who’s a novice in himself.

“I want Tommy to win the fight, I genuinely do. I think it’s better for boxing if he wins the fight but I don’t believe that he would.

“One of the reasons is he’s only done four rounders, a couple of times I’ve seen him in four rounders and he’s blown by the fourth round.

“It’s a big jump up from four to eight rounders and it would be an eight round fight with Jake Paul and whatever you say about Jake Paul, he’s improving.”