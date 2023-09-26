Career ‘On the Line’ – Eddie Hearn says Rematch is ‘Must Win for Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor’s career, as well as Chantelle Cameron’s light-welterweight world titles, could be on the line in the 3Arena on November 25, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom CEO claims the eagerly anticipated rematch is must must-win for both undisputed champions and went as far as to suggest Taylor may be fighting for her boxing life.

The experienced Essex fightmaker told the press in Dublin on Tuesday that there is a lot at stake for the 37-year-old in the rematch.

“I think you can say her career is up for grabs,” Hearn said.

“Chantelle knows what a competitor Katie is and if her career is on the line she’s going to give it everything.”

“Last time around, in my opinion, we had one of the greatest atmospheres we’ve witnessed in many years of promoting shows around the world, it was incredible. Katie suffered her first professional defeat at the hands of an outstanding Chantelle. This time, whether people like to talk about it or not, legacy is on the line, belts are on the line, careers may be on the line. It’s a must-win fight for both.”

Speaking to the same press pack, Taylor revealed retirement never crossed her mind in the aftermath of the May 20 defeat.

It would be safe to assume the Olympic gold medal winner would look to fight on even if she suffered a second reverse in November – and the fact she will emerge from the Dublin-hosted clash as undisputed lightweight champion regardless of the result, suggests the Ross Enamait trained trailblazer has an avenue to prolong her historic career even if she were to lose.

“I just take it one fight at a time and my goal now is to turn the last disappointment against Chantelle into a great victory. We will see what happens. I feel good, I feel very fit, I feel fresh and we will see where that will take me in the coming months,” she said when asked about her future beyond November 25.

When pushed on possible retirement thoughts, she joked ‘don’t insult me” before adding “It would have been a terrible way to bow out.”

Photo Credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson