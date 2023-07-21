‘Career Ending’ – Pierce O’Leary Sends Larry Fryers a Warning

Be careful what you wish for, that’s Pierce O’Leary’s message to Larry Fryers.

New York-based Monaghan native, Fryers called out the exciting prospect last week, stating his desire to share the ring with the big punching Dubliner.

It’s a fight ‘Big Bang’ says Fryers should avoid because if it was made it would be his last.

Responding to the call out the undefeated Queensberry talent says any O’Leary – Fryers battle would a ‘ career-ending fight’ for ‘Lethal’.

Bet your bottom dollar it's real, a career ending fight for him!! https://t.co/VvxqaCaQVE — Bigbang (@pierce_oleary10) July 18, 2023

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com last week Fryers said he wanted to test the ‘Big Bang’ theory and see if the hype is real.

The 32-year-old argued, he would be by far the best fighter the power-punching Queensberry would have faced and says, he could prove a real deal measuring stick for O’Leary’s Promoter Frank Warren.

“I want O’Leary as there is a lot of hype around him and I want to find out if its real,” Fryers tells Irish-boxing.com.

“So far he is doing the business but against no one of note, so why not do it against me? I’d be by far the best he would have come up against, I’ve been in with quality guys and have pushed them all. If Frank Warren wants to see if what he has is real I’d love the opportunity to dance with him.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the undefeated O’Leary is close to confirming a fight on a big heavyweight undercard – and it’s said an opponent is already lined up. However, if the away corner needs to be filled, Fryers is willing to step in.

The Clones fighter, who came out of the away corner with knockout wins in his last two fights, could also be an option for further down the line. If the Dublin’s Docklands graduate is looking to come later this year or early next, Fryers could be a ticket-selling opponent and may provide domestic title passage.