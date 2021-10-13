Capital Comeback – Boxing Ireland Confirm November Dublin Show

Dublin will play host to a pro boxing card for the first time since March of 2019 it was confirmed tonight.

Boxing Ireland have revealed they will return to the Capital with the Celtic Clash series on November 20.

Celtic Clash 13 will play out in the National Basketball Arena as part of a hybrid show with Martin Horgan’s latest Muay Thai installment.

It’s the first time pro boxing will play out in Ireland, outside of Belfast, since a similar Horgan card in Cork in July of 2019 and the first time Dublin will have seen pro boxing since the Clash of the Clans card in February of that same year.

Boxing Ireland announced the news on social media tonight and also confirmed Cavan’s Owen Duffy and Kerry teen Liam Walsh will appear.

Jake Hanney has also revealed he has a slot appear while his Crumlin his teammate Robert Burke is back in camp and could look to build on his Fight of the Year contender with Jamie Morrissey.

Boxing Ireland’s other Dublin fighters such as Stephen McAfee, Martin Quinn, Alan O’Connor and Dylan Wilson are all also likely to trade leather on the card while there is rumour of a return for Irish champion Carl McDonald.

Dublin’s last card, which was broadcast on TG4 saw eagerly anticipated derbies matchups between Eric Donovan and Stephen McAfee, Francy Luzoho and Martin Quinn, Aiden Metcalfe and Alan Phelan as well as Graham McCormack versus Irish based South African Jade Karam.

It remains to be seen whether similar fights will be made for this card. Boxing Ireland has shown they are domestic willing over the years and made Burke versus Jamie Morrissey for Celtic Clash 12 as late as fight week.

After that classic, Leonard Gunning revealed he had all, all Irish fight night plans but admitted Celtic Clash 13 would prove too soon for that realisation of that dream.

“People want to see all Irish fights. Let’s make as many all Irish fights as we can. I would love to see a full card where there wasn’t a man that hadn’t to get a flight to fight on the card. That’s the dream,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I doubt it will [happen on Celtic Clash] 13 as there are still a few lads need to get out and some lads developing but it is the goal and the more of that kind of fight we can get on shows the better.”