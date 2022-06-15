Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Caomhin Agyarko fights at new weight on ‘massive’ card

Jonny Stapleton

Caomhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] will make his light-middleweight debut when he returns to the ring next month.

The Belfast talent is set for another ‘massive’ Matchroom card and fights for the second time this year on July 9.

‘Black Thunder’ will go to work on the undercard of Chisora vs Pulev at the O2 Arena London, populating another high-profile bill in the process.

Who the 25-year-old will fight remains to be seen. The plan at the start of the year was to secure step up fights in March and the summer paving the way for a Christmas Belfast return.

Former world champ Hassan N’Dam was lined up for the Conlan-Wood undercard but pulled out leaving Agyarko to defeat Juan Carlos Rubio in Nottingham.

There was talk of Luke Keeler, Spike O’Sullivan and Jason Quigley, as well as JJ Metcalfe among others but the light middleweight move rules out former world title challengers Keeler and Quigley and ‘Spike’ and Metcalfe look very unlikely for July.

There will be an element of testing the waters at 154lbs but the Holy Trinity graduate will be keen to secure some form of step up action, indeed he may need it to keep his hopes of topping a bill at home in 2022 alive.

