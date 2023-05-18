Caoimhin’s Comeback – Agyarko aims for statement return

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] comes to Dublin with bad intentions and is determined to re-fuel the hype train.

A hand injury kept ‘Black Thunder’ out of the ring for 10 months and stole some of the momentum his Matchroom move injected into his career.

The light middleweight prospect returns against former sparring partner Grant Dennis [18(3)-4(2)] on the huge Katie Taylor homecoming card at the 3Arena on Saturday with steal-the-show intentions.

The exciting Belfast talent wants to remind fans what he is all about and is promising a performance.

“You can expect an explosive performance,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m going out there with bad intentions just like always. I’ve been out of the ring for 10 months so I want to steal the show and I want to show everyone how good Caoimhin Agyarko and that’s exactly what I’ll do Saturday night.”

The 26-year-old is well a good performance on such a high-profile card can put him firmly back on track for big fights and the top of a Belfast bill.

“This is massive for me. It’s massive for my profile to fight on a Katie Taylor undercard again. It’s unbelievable and I’m looking to go out on Saturday to steal the show and then hopefully build toward big nights in Belfast.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 18: Caoimhin Agyarko and Grant Dennis Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest in Dublin on Saturday night. 18 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

His opponent, Grant, was full of confident talk in Dublin this week and like his fellow Brit Chantelle Cameron is promising to be a party popper.

It’s helped build interest in the fight and to Agyarko’s credit he has a tougher return from injury than first expected.

The eager-to-fight Joe McNally trained light middle assures his hand will hold up and reveals he hand-picked Grant for the DAZN broadcast card.

“My hand is fine everything is going well and I am just buzzing to be back.

“I picked Grant Dennis, I said I didn’t want an easy fight. I know Grant well, we’ve sparred, I used him for the Jezz Smith fight and we both helped Billy Joe Saunders out. I know him well, I know what to expect and it’s going to be a great fight.”