Nothing to Fear – Caoimhin Agyarko shows class in impressive Belfast win

Just like he suggested he would Caoimhin Agyarko showed there was nothing to be afraid of.

The Matchroom light middleweight produced a career-best performance to secure career best win on the Conlan- Gill undercard.

Black Thunder out-punched, outscored and eventually out-pointed former British Champion Troy Williamson in the SSE Arena.

The bout was billed as an extremely dangerous step up for the Belfast man, indeed it was one some, including the Birmingham fighter, had suggested he was afraid of and forced to take.

However, Agyarko, reminded Eddie Hearn just why he was so excited when he first signed him, by passing a huge step up with flying colours.

Williamson did ask questions of the Irish fighter but they were questions he had answers for, he also had the fitness and wherewithal to deal with a high pace and constant.

There was a little scare when it was revealed one judge scored the fight 94-96 for Williamson, but the 98-92, 97-92 cards were more in keeping with the consensus.

The WBA Continental light-middleweight title victory should move “Black Thunder’ to the next level and open passage to a very exciting 2024. There may be a little more to do in terms of creating enough hype to enable the 27-year-old to top a bill at the SSE Arena – but the win and performance is a massive step in the right direction.

For a round for round blow of the fight click HERE.