Caoimhin Agyarko to make Big Name Belfast Bill Topper move Tonight

Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] wants to build another bit of the bridge back to Belfast with an impressive performance in Nottingham tonight.

Since signing the former Holy Trinity amateur to Matchroom, Eddie Hearn has billed him as Belfast’s next big star. The Promoter has revealed plans to promote the middleweight in the city and claimed a big win and/or some eye-catching performances in the first half of the year may lead to a December homecoming.

Agyarko was denied the chance to claim a big scalp in Nottingham tonight when former world champion Hassan N’Dam eventually priced himself out of the fight -but remains determined to put in a performance against Juan Carlos Rubio that will keep the 2022 Belfast dream alive.

With so many Irish and Belfast fans in particular in Nottingham, due to the fact, Michael Conlan tops the bill in a huge fight with WBA ‘regular’ world champion Leigh Wood, it’s a chance for the 160lbs hopeful to advertise his wares to the people that matter most in terms of selling out at home.

It’s something Ryan Burnett did on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s win over Scott Quigg – and something Agyarko plans to do tonight.

“I’ve been working hard, it’s a great card to be on and it’s going to be a very noisy night on Saturday. I can’t wait to just get in there and put on a good performance.

“We hoped to get the Hassan N’Dam fight, former World Champion, but he’s got a good record and I expect a tough fight Saturday night.

“I just can’t wait to get in there and put on a good performance, I feel like you’re going to see a different side to my game on Saturday – Rubio being a southpaw. I feel like he’ll bring out the best in me in terms of that I can box a bit more and open up a bit more,” he said before discussing Belfast.

“ I want to headline shows in Belfast, it’s a great to be on this card with three other Irish fighters. I spent time on the Irish team with Garry and Thomas, I’ve boxed with Mick at training camps and he’s from my hometown. It’s a great opportunity for me on this card but the plan is to go back home, and headline shows by the end of the year. I feel like after this fight or one more in the summer I’ll be ready for a big name.”