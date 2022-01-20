Caoimhin Agyarko set for ‘major title fight’ confirms Eddie Hearn

Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] will fight for a ‘major title’ in Nottingham on March 12.

The Matchroom boss officially confirmed the WBA international champion will appear in front of a massive Belfast audience on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s challenge to WBA featherweight ‘regular’ world champion Leigh Wood, set for the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham this Spring.

Hearn gave the 25-year-old some top-table treatment ahead of the second Wood Conlan press conference in Belfast and revealed the emerging talent will fight for a big title high up the DAZN broadcast card.

The Holy Trinity graduate made his Matchroom debut on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s latest successful world title defence. Agyarko broke down and stopped the gritty Noe Larios Jr at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to claim the WBA International title.

The 25-year-old now gets the chance to impress on another Irish Olympic medal winner’s undercard and will provide further Irish interest to the DAZN March 12 card.

It’s a clever move by Eddie Hearn, who expects an Irish invasion come March. Getting Agyarko on the same card Conlan should increase ‘Black Thunder’s’ Irish and Belfast profile further.

Irish fight fans will be hoping former European Champion Tommy McCarthy also secures a slot on the card and fingers will be crossed for Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty.