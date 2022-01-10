Caoimhin Agyarko set for Conlan vs Wood supporting role

Not quite the homecoming he has been calling for but it will be as close as you can get when Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] continues his Matchroom journey in March.

The middleweight prospect will fight in front of a massive Belfast audience after securing a slot on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s challenge to WBA featherweight ‘regular’ world champion Leigh Wood.

The eagerly anticipated Conlan Wood clash was officially confirmed for the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and March 12 over the weekend.

The undercard has yet to be revealed but Irish-boxing.com understands exciting young talent Agyarko will have a fight of note on the bill.

The Holy Trinity graduate made his Matchroom debut on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s latest successful world title defence. Agyarko broke down and stopped the gritty Noe Larios Jr at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to claim the WBA International title.

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The 25-year-old now gets the chance to impress on another Irish Olympic medal winner’s undercard and will provide further Irish interest to the DAZN March 12 card.

It’s a clever move by Eddie Hearn, who expects an Irish invasion come March. Getting Agyarko on the same card Conlan should increase ‘Black Thunder’s’ Irish and Belfast profile further.

Irish fight fans will be hoping former European Champion Tommy McCarthy also secures a slot on the card and fingers will be crossed for Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty.

Irish American Heather Hardy also looks set to fight Terri Harper on the card.