Caoimhin Agyarko sees fight with two time World Champ fall through

Caoimhin Agyarko has seen a fight with two-time world champion Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam [38(21)-6(3)] fall through.

The Belfast middleweight had agreed to face the French-based Cameron-born fighter on the Leigh Wood v Mick Conlan undercard in Nottingham on March 12th.

The fight represented the kind of step up ‘Black Thunder’ craves and was a name that would have enabled him to make some noise in the division.

However, it appears the former WBO middleweight champion of the world, who enjoyed top-end success when Gary Hyde was his manager, priced himself out of the fight.

“It was unfortunate that the opponent we had lined up, two-time world champion Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, fell through. He would have been ideal and the kind of big name I want on my record. But I think he just wanted more money than was on the table.

“For me and my team it’s all about the right fights at the right time and opponents who are going to benefit me, raise my profile and help me gain the experience that I need,” the Matchroom fighter told David Kelly for Sunday Life.

IT'S ALL OVER 💥@caoimhinagyarko lands some big shots to bring an end to the fight in the 9th round #BennAlgieri pic.twitter.com/Ay8BmKN5Hy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 11, 2021

“I know the ability I have and any fighter I’ve been offered I’ve always said yes. I would fight anyone but I need to gain experience and I leave that with my team.”

It’s not the first time the Holy Trinity fighter has had trouble securing a named opponent. He has previously revealed former British champions and world title challengers had rebuffed offers to trade leather.

The fact he did attempt to fight N’Dam, who edged Andy Lee in the 2004 Athen’s Olympics, is a positive and shows the kind of moves the 160lb prospect is looking to make. N’Dam would have represented a sizeable step-up for Agyarko whose best wins to-date have been versus Noe Larios and Jez Smith.

An opponent should be confirmed very soon for a card with serious Irish interest from top to bottom – with Conlan headlining, Gary Cully taking a huge step-up versus former world champion Miguel Vazquez and Thomas Carty also appearing.