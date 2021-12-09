Caoimhin Agyarko reveals BELFAST fight plans

Matchroom could announce big Belfast and America fight plans for their latest Irish signing as early as this weekend teases Caoimhin Agyarko[9(6)-0].

The former Holy Trinity is confident he can set up a big 2022 by defeating Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] to win the WBA International ranking title in Liverpool live on DAZN this weekend.

Agyarko has suggested victory will open doors to bigger fights and now hints it could lead to action on massive fight cards, including a huge homecoming.

The Belfast middle told Irish-boxing.com, both America and Belfast have been mentioned as possible 2022 fight destinations.

The 25-year-old refrained from going into specifics but suggested more will be revealed after the weekend’s fight.

“We have a plan,” he says. “I’m sure there will be some big news after this fight, Belfast and USA have been talked about.”

It’s the slightest skirt hitching motion from the Matchroom fighter would one that will get Irish fight fans dreaming.

Hearn has already indicated he has Belfast plans for Agyarko and it now appears he may look to execute those plans as early as next year. It would bring Matchroom back to Ireland’s boxing capital for the first time since Ryan Burnett unified bantamweight titles in 2017.

In terms of America, Matchroom hope to promote a Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden in April, Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood could be destined for the same venue in March, either card would be ideal for the exciting prospect.

To set up that planned big 2022, Agyarko has to come through what on paper looks like his toughest test to date and a big step up. However, he isn’t sure that’s the case, arguing Jez Smith was a test he didn’t get credit for passing.

“Jez Smith was a very good opponent and I don’t get the credit I deserve for beating him, but this is certainly a test for me. He’s unbeaten and very tall for the weight. It could be a tricky fight for me if I’m not switched on but we have a game plan and I expect to get the job done in fashion as always.”

There seems to be more hype around this fight, his first under Matchroom and his first title fight, than any of his previous nine. There certainly is a lot more at stake and a lot more eyes on him but he remains adamant he doesn’t feel an added pressure.

“There is no pressure on me at all,” he adds.

“The only pressure is the pressure I put on myself. I don’t feel pressure. I’ve felt what real pressure is in real life this boxing game is what I do for a living. Does a post man feel pressure to deliver? No that’s his job, regardless. I always want to catch the eye and impress but it’s always strictly business with me.”