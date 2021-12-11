Caoimhin Agyarko ready to share boxing’s best kept secret

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] is ready to let the secret out and start his Matchroom career with a bang on Saturday.

The exciting Belfast middleweight says he goes into his WBA International title fight with American Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool with bad intentions.

The Holy Trinity fighter isn’t just promising a stoppage win he is promising to end the fight in explosive fashion.

‘Black Thunder’s’ last five fights have ended inside the distance and he claims the streak will continue live on DAZN on Saturday.

“I always have bad intentions when I step through the ropes. When I get in there on the night something just clicks and it’s completely different. There’s a fire burning inside of me and it’s seek and destroy. I expect an explosive dominant performance and a very impressive stoppage.”

Agyarko is well known and supported within Irish fight circles, his talent would be respected further afield too but he has yet to cross into the mainstream.

A fight on a Katie Taylor undercard certainly provides him with the chance to win new fans and make crossover moves – and he is confident he will get people talking this Saturday.

“I feel like I’m boxing’s best kept secret but after December 11 everyone will know who Caoimhin Agyarko is.”

Agyarko faces somewhat of an unknown entity in Larios on the DAZN broadcast card. The American comes undefeated and with a record that reads ok on the surface. The Belfast man is a big favourite and previously suggested to Irish-boxing.com that Jez Smith, a former foe, may have more about him than Saturday’s opponent.

However, with a career-enhancing title on the line and the glare of the cameras, Agyarko is aware Larios will be as motivated as him to impress.

“I expect him to be a tough opponent. I expect him to come and fight. He’s got this opportunity on a Matchroom card live on DAZN. He’s unbeaten, he’s never tasted defeat before, so I expect the best version of him on the night. He’ll come and try and make a statement. He’s 14-0, I haven’t been thrown in with a journeyman or someone that I’m meant to rollover. It’s a step up for me and I’m looking to make a statement.”

Agyarko’s Matchroom introduction comes on a Katie Taylor undercard – and he is delighted to be sharing a bill with the Irish sporting legend.

“I’m super excited to fight for Matchroom and DAZN,” said Agyarko. “It’s a new platform for me and I feel like I’m starting over again. I can’t wait to put on a good performance. It’s a dream come true for me to box on the undercard of Katie Taylor. I think Katie is not only the greatest female boxer of all time but also one of the greatest athletes of all time. For me to make my Matchroom debut on her undercard means so much to me.”