Caoimhin Agyarko plans to follow the Carl Frampton ‘blueprint’

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] wants to follow Carl Frampton ‘blueprint’ of success.

‘Black Thunder’ wants to emulate the former two-weight world champion to become a big name big draw in the boxing mad city of Belfast.

‘The Jackal’ captured hearts in his home city and went on to fight in front of sold-out SSE arenas, a purpose-built stadium, and Windsors Park.

It’s the kind of support Agyarko wants to draw on and one he believes he can cultivate now he has Matchroom backing and a fight in Belfast guarantee.

“Carl showed that Belfast fans get behind their fighters and I feel like he has left a blueprint there on how to give fans big nights, and that’s what I want to do,” said Agyarko.

“I want to go back and repay my fans. They have supported me during the tough times over Covid and coming over here [England] to watch me fight. So I feel like it’s time to come back to Belfast and bring some big nights back to Belfast.”

The 24-year-old will make his Matchroom and DAZN debut on the same card as Katie Taylor and Conor Benn in Liverpool on December 11 and goes straight into a 10 round fight.

Believing he has served his apprenticeship the Holy Trinity graduate wants to keep his foot on the pedal and progress at speed toward world level.

“I want to get to world level as quickly as possible,” insists the Belfast man.

“I’m an Irish fighter who doesn’t really want to go down the British route. I want to go down the European route, but in the short-term, I want to pick up a title and get myself world ranked in the top 20 or top 15 and just keep building,” he adds before suggesting Eddie Hearn is the man to make him a star.

“There is no doubt Eddie Hearn will get me the right fights and make me the star that everyone wants me to be.

“I want to be the first black Irish world champion and I need to go back and repay my fans with some big nights and world title fights at home. That’s a long way down the line, but I want to start building my career back in Belfast as soon as possible.”