Caoimhin Agyarko Handed Chisora Pulev Statement Opportunity

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] has been handed the chance to make a statement start to life at light-middleweight.

The Belfast prospect confirmed his opponent for the undercard of Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev at London’s O2 Arena today – and it’s a solid one.

Pole Lukasz Maciec [28(5)-4(0)-1] may not be the kind of name initially on the wish list at the start of this year but he represents a good test, particularly considering it’s ‘Black Thunder’s’ debut at 154lbs.

‘Gruby’ comes to the fight as a Polish title winner with 28 victories on his resume, three of his four defeats have come in title fights, the other was against Anthony Fowler.

Indeed, the 33-year-old took the Liverpudlian 10 rounds asking questions across the stanzas. Trump that display and it will make people take note, stop Maciec and Agyarko will have made a statement.

The WBA International light-middleweight title will also be on the line meaning a win should help the Holy Trinity graduates ranking at the new weight.

Great fight for you..looking forward to seeing you at 154lbs 👑 https://t.co/194rxTURWg — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 24, 2022

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before his opponent was confirmed Agyarko said : “I’m delighted to be on this card. It’s a massive card and a great venue. With being in these big cards I’m getting the exposure I deserve and getting the right fights.”

Speaking on the decision to move down a weight he added: “I was making middleweight comfortably so my team and Eddie Hearn said ‘why don’t we try light middleweight’. There hasn’t been much of a difference [preperation wise] other than the dieting side of things. My weights flying down, I’m working with a new nutritionist Paul O’Neil he believes I can make the weight okay, we’ve run the numbers and it’s coming down nicely.”