Caoimhin Agyarko gives injury update and shares Euro vision

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] is determined to end the most frustrating periods of his life on a continental high.

The Belfast light middle suffered a hand injury last year and hasn’t fought since July. The 26-year-old admits the prolonged period away from the gym and the ring proved difficult to the point it became mentally taxing.

However, he sees light at the tunnel, hopes to be back in the ring this summer, and still has big plans for 2023.

Indeed, the Holy Trinity graduate wants to fight three times before the year is done and has his sights set on an EBU European title win at 154lbs.

“Hopefully I am back punching within the next six to eight weeks. It’s on the mend I’m back in the gym training doing one-handed stuff and running, stuff like that. I’m buzzing just be able to be back in the gym,” he says when speaking to Boxing Social.

Back in Liverpool & back doing what I love can you tell im happy? 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/lzTiPU6gLD — Caoimhín Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) March 9, 2023

“I think June-July time is a realistic target for me, a warm-up fight -no pushovers, I don’t want no journeyman, that’s not me, that’s not what I’ve ever been about. So get that warm-up fight then maybe fight again in August or September and get one in before the end of the year. Three fights is the target for this year.”

The target is actually bigger than just three fights. ‘Black Thunder’ wants to make some European noise.

“You can’t skip levels in boxing so I’d definitely like to fight for a European title before the end of the year. I don’t think I’m too far off world level or challenging for world titles but I’m not one of those fighters to come out and call for world titles when I haven’t earned the right to.

Liverpool, UK: 8 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko interviewed.

“A European title is my target this year, then in 2024, I want to be challenging for world titles. I believe the 154lbs division will become wide open once Charlo moves up and I’ll be there to take over.”

It’s all positive from the Liverpool-trained Matchroom fighter but he admits he has struggled to be away from the sport he loves for so long.

“It’s been very mentally challenging to be honest. This is the first time in 19 years that I’ve had to take time away from the sport.

“I’ve been injured before but I carried on and got through it, maybe a week or two out, but I’ve never had to be out of the ring for six or seven months.

“It has been very mentally challenging. When boxing is your whole life and you go from punching every single day to not being able to punch at all it’s very tough. But it’s part of the gameI’ll get through it and come back stronger. I’ve faced adversity many a time so this is just another one to add to the list.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom