Caoimhin Agyarko determined to thank Eddie Hearn for surprise birthday present

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] wants to repay Eddie Hearn for providing him with the chance to make a statement start to his Matchroom career.

The middleweight prospect was handed a brilliant birthday surprise on Monday when it was confirmed he would compete for a title for the first time since turning pro.

The emerging Belfast talent will fight Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] for the WBA International middleweight ranking title on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Conor Benn’s co-featured Matchroom show at The Echo Arena next week.

It’s the kind of step up Agyarko has been calling for but struggled to get over the last 18 months- and the 25-year-old wants to thank new promoter Hearn for delivering it as early as his Matchroom debut by producing in the ring come fight night.

“I’m over the moon,” he responds when asked about the title fight.

“I knew there were talks about a title when signing with Matchroom but it all went quiet after the opponent announcement, so I didn’t really focus on it but my manager clearly wanted to keep it a secret for my birthday,” he adds.

Agyarko has impressed massively since turning over but feels he hasn’t quite experienced the same fanfare as other prospects. Winning a ranking title on a DAZN broadcast card and all the bells and whistles that come with a Matchroom event should change all that.

“Winning this title would be a massive boost for my career. I feel like it’ll get me the correct recognition I deserve and better fights too.”

Promoter Hearn had said it would be straight into meaningful action for ‘Black Thunder’ and has delivered on the promise. Agyarko wants to repay the show of faith by proving he is bigger fight ready on Saturday week.

“It looks like Eddie believes in me, he has delivered this opportunity for me in my first fight with Matchroom. They want to get me the right fights and for me to pick up titles asap it’s just down to me to repay them for having faith in me now.”