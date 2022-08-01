Caoimhin Agyarko Changes Coach

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] is on the lookout for a new coach having left IBox Gym London.

Rumour had the Matchroom prospect on the move in terms of a trainer since he registered career win #15 at the start of this month.

Agyarko officially confirmed that was the case today. ‘Black Thunder’ released a statement online revealing he would no longer work under Al Smyth and Eddie Lam, who also train Dublin prospect, Pierce O’Leary.

The 25-year-old has been based out of the London gym for four years and has impressed under the IBox team’s tutelage.

He seems to depart on good terms and expressed his gratitude to the people at the gym before revealing news re a new setup will be confirmed soon.