Caoimhín Agyarko aims to show “something special” in Belfast Audition

Caomhín Agyarko [10(7)-0] has something special planned for Saturday night.

The Belfast middleweight fights under the Matchroom banner for just the second time on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s bid to dethrone WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham this Saturday night and is confident he will put in a performance that will make people take note.

The 25-year-old Holy Trinity graduate wants to show all facets of his game when he shares the ring with Juan Carlos Rubio [18(9)-1(1) on the DAZN-broadcast fight card.

With thousands of Irish set to be in attendance and a prominent spot in the running order, the fight could be a very important one in the career of a man who Eddie Hearn plans to bring to Belfast before the year is out

Agyarko plans show he has power and panache as well as how he can be cunningly dangerous.

“I don’t believe anyone can stick with me once I let my hands go,” he explains.

“You’ll see on Saturday night – I’m dangerous. Once I get into the groove you’ll see a different part of my game. It’s not going to be all-out aggression, you’re going to see the boxer as well and once you see how good I can be as a technical boxer, it’s something special.”

Nottingham, UK: Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubio Weigh In ahead of their WBA International Middleweight Title fight tomorrow night. 11 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko

Agyarko wasn’t overly happy with his Matchroom debut. Agyarko did secure a knockout-out win over Noe Larios in Liverpool last December. However, he felt an eagerness to impress hampered his display.

“I tried to impress too much, too early against Larios,” he adds before suggesting he has worked on being more natural for a fight on an undercard that also includes match ups for Gary Cully and Thomas Carty.

“We’ve been working in training on not loading up, taking my time to get into a rhythm and letting my hands go rather than throwing single shots. I want to control the centre of the ring better so I learned a lot from the last fight.”

Agyarko was hoping to face former two-time world champion Hassan N’Dam on Saturday but the Cameroonian priced himself out of the fight, meaning Rubio stepped in at late notice. It’s not as glamorous a test for the Belfast man but it’s not a fight without its challenges.

“Rubio is a southpaw, the first one I’ve fought as a pro so it’s another challenge for me and I haven’t had much southpaw sparring because I only took this fight at a week’s notice. But it is what it is and I’ll be prepared to be my best on the night,” he adds before revealing he is going to rejoice in the occasion.

“I’m co-main event and walking out there is going to be noisy and a new experience for me, the atmosphere is going to be electric but I feel a big performance coming up and I can’t wait to get in. I’m buzzing, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in mentally and physically and I’m excited.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson and Matchroom