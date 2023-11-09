Can’t Ignore KOs – Tiernan Bradley aims to force big fights

Tiernan Bradley promises he’ll produce big performances if given some time on the big stage.

The Omagh fighter is craving some spotlight, not because he’s an attention seeker, but rather because he knows it’s the best way for him to level up.

The light welterweight prospect feels it’s time to progress toward bigger fights and knows, as a fighter without massive promotional backing, fan demand is his best way to secure them.

The stylist is also aware it’s easier to get the fight followers to do your calling out for you if they are aware of your capabilities, hence his desire to appear on the kind of platform that will expose his talent to the masses.

“I have been in with a lot of top guys in my amateur career and as a professional and I’m putting the foundations in place to kick on to the next level,” he told the Irish News.

“All I want is a platform to display what I can do. Fair play to Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell fighting on the Conlan Boxing card in Belfast in December, it must be a dream come true for them and that’s what I want. I look at Kieran Molloy and Paddy Donovan – they have just shot up – and I want to get on that platform and get my name out there and show my skills to the public.

“Irish boxers are attractive to viewers because we’ve got big hearts and we can fight so hopefully I get offered a big fight soon.”

Not only does Bradley want an improved stage, he’s also called for an improved level of opponent.

“I just want to fight somebody who wants to come and win. Some journeymen just want to cover up and try to steal points off you whenever they can. They can be very negative. So I like people who open up so I can do my job properly and show off my skills to the best.”

Bradley returns to the ring this Friday night in Brighton on a Wasserman card.

The 26-year-old, who was initially pencilled in to fight on the RDS September 16 card, goes into the fight on the back of a four-fight knockout run and wants to keep the streak going against Polish journeyman Michal Bulik.

“I want the same again – a first or second-round knockout,” he continued.

“I’ll go in there and do my job. I don’t look for the knockout but it will come – as soon as I let my hands go it will arrive.”