Canelo in Croker – Jason Quigley Dreams BIG

Jason Quigley [20(14)-2(2)] wants to give Donegal it’s biggest ever Croke Park outing and has set his sights on bringing one Saul Canelo Alvarez to the famous GAA ground.

The Ballybofey man plans to shut the very vocal Edgar Berlanga [20(16)-0] up on a massive Matchroom-promoted Madison Square Garden-hosted fight card this Saturday night.

If he does manage to upset the New York-raised Puerto Rican fighter whom Matchroom has massive plans for, Quigley believes he will be right in the super middleweight mix.

Indeed, if he beats the big puncher being groomed as an ideal future Canelo foe, Quigley doesn’t see why he can’t target the pound-for-pound star. He also points out that Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron, a fight he commentated on for DAZN, is proof that Ireland is a more than acceptable venue for big fights.

“Without a doubt the way that they put on the show the last time with Katie . . . the biggest boxing fights have been taken back to Ireland,” Quigley said.

“Two undisputed champions fought each other in the 3Arena, the place was rammed, the atmosphere was electric and the fights were brilliant.

“We know the appetite is there and Eddie sees the appetite for boxing now in Ireland.

“Yes, it definitely would be nice to headline the 3Arena – or even go bigger than that, if you got a Canelo fight in Croke Park!”

June 22, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley pose after the final press conference for the Matchroom Boxing card taking place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

While he is able to dream of a Jones Road bout with the Mexican star, Quigley says his entire focus is on Berlanga and this weekend.

The Andy Lee-trained talent is aware of the doors he could open if he has his hand raised on Saturday.

“A win would put me right back in the world title mix again, be it Canelo or some of the other guys in the division.

“There are a lot of tasty fights at super-middleweight for me. That is all dependent on fight night and I am not looking past Berlanga.

“This is a world title fight for me because I know what this one can do for me.”

Berlanga hasn’t fought in a year, dealing with promotional issues on top of a six-month suspension from his last fight against Roamer Alexis Angulo on June 11, 2022, in New York, where he tried to bite his opponent.

Quigley is one fight in from an 18-month lay-off, getting rounds in against Gabor Gorbics at the National Stadium earlier this year.