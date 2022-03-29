Headline News News Pro News 

CANCELLED – Begining Show won’t take place this weekend

Jonny Stapleton

The Irish boxing drought looks set to last that bit longer.

Irish fight fans were set to quench a thirst for domestic boxing this Saturday but the show set for Cork has been ‘canceled’.

NoWhere2Hyde promoter Gary Hyde revealed the unfortunate news online today.

“Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control we sadly must announce that The Beginning show scheduled for this Saturday, April 2 has been canceled. We realise how disappointing this will make so many people feel including supporters, coaches and the boxers and we apologise for any inconvenience. A full refund of tickets will be available at point of purchase,” Hyde confirmed.

The specific reason behind the need to cancel hasn’t been revealed but early talk suggests it’s for good nonboxing-related reasons.

After overcoming some hurdles and seeing mouthwatering domestic clashes between Niall O’Connor and Jake Hanney as well as Dominic Donegan versus James Cahill fall away, a solid show looked set for The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher, Cork. Interest and excitement were building in recent weeks and by all accounts, the venue was sold out.

Tommy Hyde‘s debut was set to main event while fellow Cork fighter Danny Keating was set to appear as well as Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin, Dylan Wilson, and Rhys Moran.

However, the first card to come to Ireland outside Belfast since the summer of 2019 is no more – and the wait continues.

