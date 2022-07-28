Canada Gold – Shauna O’Callaghan making waves in Vancouver

Shauna O’Callaghan is back having her hand raised in the middle of a boxing ring after enjoying fight success in Canada.

The Crossmaglen puncher was once tipped to have a big impact on the senior scene this decade but has been a noticeable absentee from domestic elite-level competition over the last two years.

The fighter, who won a European Junior silver in 2015 and collected nine Irish titles across the grades and age groups, was expected to be a regular feature on National Elite finals night and was backed as one to wear the Irish singlet on the International stage.

Instead, the 22-year-old emigrated to Canada in the summer of 2020 and slipped off the radar since.

However, she did bring her gloves, has recently joined a club, and is doing her best to make sure it’s not a case of out-of-sight out of mind when it comes to the Irish fight fraternity.

The Vancouver-based hairdresser stepped through the doors of Quinit Boxing Club in September of 2021 and has already made an impact in the 2022 Canadian fight season.

O’Callaghan won the recent British Columbia Provincial Championships, which is one of three major tournaments in Canadian Boxing. They act as a feeder tournament to the BC Golden Gloves Championships and align with the Canadian National Championships each year.

Turning heads, the Clann Naofa graduate last month headlined Quinit’s first Fight Night club show, scoring a dominant win.

All of this could open the door toward Canadian title success for the highly regarded talent, which in turn could prompt International recognition.