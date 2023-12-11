Cameron sends Taylor a trilogy message

Chantelle Cameron has called for the trilogy.

The Northampton native called for the three-peat when breaking her silence after the defeat to the Katie Taylor over the weekend.

Six months after Cameron had handed Taylor her first career defeat in an undisputed world title fight, the Irish sporting sensation returned the favour at the 3Arena on November 25.

Immediately after the historic win, Ireland’s first two-weight undisputed champion set her sights on a massive Croke Park-hosted summer showdown and put Cameron’s name forward as the most likely opponent.

The recently dethroned light welterweight queen, says she is more than keen to dance with Taylor again. Speaking online she said she couldn’t leave the score at 1-1 and set her sights on a rubber match.

“Had my break from boxing to clear my head and recover from my first loss. Katie Taylor we both took each others 0, let’s get the trilogy on next. I agreed the first fight in less than 48 hours no excuses. If you are anything like me you will not want to leave this at 1 -1.”

The post suggests a third Taylor-Cameron installment could be next and most note worthy was the mention of Croke Park in the mock poster.

It was previously suggested that Cameron didn’t want to return to Ireland for the third fight and her team has been talking about a Middle Eastern hosted rematch.