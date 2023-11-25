Cameron reveals details of ‘sincere’ message she sent Taylor

Chantelle Cameron revealed she reached out to Katie Taylor after their epic encouther in May.

The Northampton native has openly admitted she is coming to Dublin this weekend full of spite, upset she has had to return to Taylor’s backyard despite defeating the Irish Icon earlier in the year.

She says that discontent has her eager to do damage and she is promising to beat up and knock out the trailblazing star at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

However, it seems that mean glare is only for fight week and when it comes to business outside of the ring she has a softer side, highlighted but the fact she made a compassionate gesture toward Taylor post the May 20 win.

The Jamie Moore trained boxer, whose light welterweight titles are on the line in Dublin today, says she sent a ‘sincere’ message to her rival in the weeks following their first fight.

“I did after the fight I think ten days or two weeks after but just a sincere message saying thank you for the opportunity and hope you and your family are well,” Cameron revealed.

“It was just being sincere, it was just personal, it wasn’t for everyone to see and say ‘ah she’s messaged Katie Taylor what a good person’. It was a private message and just how I think I would have felt if I was on the other end and if I’d have lost. I’d probably be feeling a bit rubbish so it was just a message to say I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Belts, status, legacy. @chantellecam and @KatieTaylor ready to put it all on the line once again ⚔️



On Nov 25, all questions are answered. In Dublin for the Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship 👑



It doesn't get any bigger 🔥 #CameronTaylor2 pic.twitter.com/x4WjiyOEIJ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 7, 2023

What was Taylor’s reply?

“I didn’t get one,” says the defending champion.

Not that Cameron was offended, her and her team understood why.

“She’s (Katie) a nice person. It’s not malice, it’s sport at the end of the day. I can understand why Katie didn’t reply, I probably wouldn’t have replied if I’d have been beaten. It is what it is, it’s sport.”