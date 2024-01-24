No, it’s not that Yeleussinov, but another test nonetheless for the fast-moving Callum Walsh.

The UFC’s favourite boxer will trade leather with Dauren Yeleussinov, the older brother of Olympic, and World Championship gold medal winner Daniyar Yeleussinov when he tops a Madison Square Garden bill on Friday, March 15.

It’s another early test for the 360 Promotions Boxing light middleweight. The Kazach may not be a massive step up from the live Ismael Villarreal, the American the Cork man fought last time out, but he has the tools to slow down the progress of the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’.

Yeleussinov goes into the ten-round main event at The Theater at Madison with 10 knockouts to his name, stopping all one of the eleven fighters he defeated to date.

The puncher who also has three red L’s on his Boxrec record, obviously brings power to the table and given the chance will chin-check the always-aggressive Freddie Roach-trained UFC FIght Pass boxer of the year.

It’s another show of faith in the Cobh man by Roach, Tom Loeffler and Dana White as well as a fitting headline fight.

“Following Callum’s impressive performance before an energetic crowd on November 9 in his debut at Madison Square Garden, we started making plans for him to headline again on a truly special New York City Irish weekend,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Dauren Yeleussinov presents another tough test for Callum in the main event and we look forward to announcing an action-packed undercard featuring some of the top New York City based fighters.”