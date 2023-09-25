Callum Walsh to fight New York Dangerman at MSG

Callum Walsh [8(7)-0] has agreed to box a fighter with the credentials to ruin his big Garden party on November 7.

Living up to his ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ billing, Walsh has signed to fight Ismael Villarreal [13(9)-1] and will face the New Yorker on top of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast fight night at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden.

The 26-year-old American represents another massive step up for the Cobh native and his selection is another massive show of faith in Walsh by Tom Loefller, Freddie Roach and Dana White.

With nine knockout wins from his 13 victories, Villarreal has proven power. The native New Yorker has also stopped four fighters with winning records, including the previously undefeated American LeShawn Rodriguez, and will no doubt fancy his chances against an emerging prospect as a result.

Villarreal’s sole defeat came against now IBF USBA light middleweight champion, Ardreal Holmes Jr in a fight many argued he won.

The American certainly represents WBC International light middleweight champion’s toughest test to date, indeed, on paper it looks like a risky step up, but that is exactly the way he likes it.

Speaking previously he said: “I want to make fights happen; I mean make big fights happen. It is because I honestly don’t care. I don’t. I’m confident in my ability. The worst thing that will happen is you will lose.

““Obviously this is not how you want it to go, but if I fight for a world title soon and take a loss, who cares? I’m 22. I’ll go back to the gym and try again. Everybody in boxing is afraid to take a defeat. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to lose but I feel like if you lose at the top level, who gives a f*ck? You lost to someone who is now a World Champion. Go again.”