Callum Walsh ready to debut after helping Gabe Rosado to Upset KO of the Year

Callum Walsh will begin his pro career under the radar on a small hall show in a Sacramento hotel but that doesn’t mean the Cork prospect isn’t turning heads in California.

The Cobh light middleweight has relocated to the U.S. West Coast, initially just to train for the Irish Championships but was quickly snapped up by the legendary Freddie Roach.

Walsh will make his debut at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Sacramento on Friday August 6th, facing local Ruben Torres [4(1)-2(1)] over four rounds, and will do so off the back of a camp with a difference.

Following some impressive work in the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Walsh was made chief sparring partner for Philly veteran Gabe Rosado ahead of his fight with Bektemir Melikuziev. Indeed, not only did Walsh spar countless rounds with Rosado and impress many in the know, he also helped Rosado devise his fight-winning shot.

Rosado scored both the Upset and the KO of the Year last month when he took out the much-vaunted Uzbek with a right hand in the third round and it was a punch Walsh knew all about.

“Sparring with Gabe was an unbelievable experience,” he told Irish-Boxing.com.

“We did a lot of rounds before this fight and that knockout punch was the shot we worked on throughout the whole camp, so we knew that was going to be the punch to win the fight.”

It has been great work in the gym for Walsh since the start of the year but his progress outside of it hasn’t been as quick as he would have liked – although this is not his fault.

“My dad [Ian Buckley], who is also my manager, got this date,” he explains before lamenting that “I’ve been offered two other fights but the opponents turned the fight down so it’s been hard to confirm a date.”

“I’m very excited for this fight as I’ve been out of the ring since November 2019 so it’s nice to get back in there and show everyone what I am capable of.”

When he does eventually take to the ring next month, the European Junior gold medallist will be well ready for the rigours of pro boxing following his full-time relocation.

Walsh describes how “I’ve been working on the transition to a pro style over the last few months mostly working on standing down more and taking on the aggressive style but mixing my boxing ability in as well.”

“All I’m looking for in the debut is to get back in the ring and enjoy it and get my career started – but if the knockout comes that’s a bonus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum (@callum_walsh1)