Callum Walsh has Unbeaten American in his Crosshairs

Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] will take on an undefeated American when he returns to UFC Fight Pass next month.

Luis Garcia [3(1)-0] will look to become the first man to take the light middleweight Munster Monster into the second round of a pro fight when they meet on the top of a bill that hosts a fight for Manny Pacquioa Jr.

The 28-year-old ‘Snipper’ should be confident he can at the very least be competitive against the 21-year-old when they fight at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello on May 12, as he has yet to taste defeat, winning his first three pro fights.

It has to be noted that the American’s three fights to date have played out in Mexico against fighters with losing records and as a result, Walsh will be favourite to record victory.

Still it represents a solid fight for a youngster with just two fights to his name. The 360 Promotions talent was initially slated to fight Noah Kidd [6(5)-5(2)-2] at the same venue he registered his two pro wins to date. However, the opponent has been changed and he fights Garcia instead.

The venue remains the same and so does the fact the Freddie Roach trained LA based prospect will feature prominently on Fight Pass.

Speaking recently to Irish-boxing.com Walsh said “It feels great to have the support of Dana white and UFC fight pass.

“It’s an unbelievable platform to be headlining on and to show people what I am capable of.

“The people around me know I have star potential. I wouldn’t be headlining on UFC fight pass in only my second fight unless Freddie Roach, Tom Loeffler and Dana White could see me for what I am.”

In a special attraction amateur bout, the son of the legendary Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao Jr. will compete in a three-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.