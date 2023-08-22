Callum Walsh gets big UFC and Dana White Push

Callum Walsh has received another massive UFC and Dana White push ahead of his latest headline fight.

‘The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing’ featured on the most recent ‘Looking for a Fight’.

The thirty-minute episode features entertaining behind-the-scenes footage of Callum’s fight week in Boston this past March alongside White in addition to Callum’s promoter Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions and Callum’s Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach. Joining White throughout the episode are co-hosts Matt Serra and Din Thomas.

One of the compelling scenes was filmed at Peter Welch’s Boxing Gym in South Boston with Callum winning the Punch Bag Game Competition and the $5,000 cash prize from White.

Extensive footage from Callum’s second-round knockout victory over Wesley Tucker on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day at the Agganis Arena are also included. Among the celebrities sitting ringside were New England Boxing Legend Micky Ward, UFC Legend George St. Pierre, Heavyweight Boxing Legend Gerry Cooney and Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Defensive Lineman Maxx Crosby.

Said Tom Loeffler, “Callum’s only had seven professional fights but the attention he’s received and the support from Dana and the UFC has been unprecedented. They are absolutely the best partners we could have to work with on Callum’s career. His fights broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS have carried the platform’s highest historical ratings for boxing.”

Walsh returned to Boston last Saturday with promoter Tom Loeffler and sat cageside at UFC 292 at the TD Garden Center.

Headlining Hollywood Fight Nights on Saturday, August 26, Walsh, (7-0, 6 KOs), will make the first defense of his WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title against battle-tested veteran ‘El Pitbull’ Juan Jose Velasco, (24-4, 15 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina in a scheduled ten rounder at The Commerce Casino and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.