Callum Walsh follows Freddie Roach’s no mercy orders

Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] followed Freddie Roach’s orders to register an inside-the-distance ‘statement’ debut win.

The Cork light-middleweight put on a show in Hollywood and scored a first-round stoppage on his paid bow.

The 20-year-old set on Earl Henry [0-5(3)-1] early in Hollywood on December 10 and finished the fight before 50 seconds had passed, the Tik Tok favourite winning before there was a minute on the clock.

Considering he hadn’t fought in two years there was an argument for banking some rounds, although that was an argument that wasn’t made by anyone in the Cork fighter’s camp.

“I’m happy I got it done early because we don’t get paid for overtime,” Walsh told Irish-boxing.com.

“Freddie told me before this fight to never try and get rounds in, he said don’t take any chances, if you can get him out of there do it and that’s what I did. Freddie wasn’t surprised at all because he’s been watching me do that in the gym for the last 10 months he knows what I’m capable of.”

KO1 in a matter of seconds last night for Callum Walsh! https://t.co/NfTEHRbgrC pic.twitter.com/lYhgHUBtje — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) December 11, 2021

The LA based Rebel was always expected to defeat Henry but believes the manner of the win should make people sit up and take note.

“I was very happy with the win and my performance considering I’ve been out of the ring for 2 years. I felt no ring rust at all.

“It was definitely a statement win that’s what I went out there to do and to show everyone that I’m on a different level.”

Walsh seems to enjoy the more aggressive nature of the pro game and believes he can do damage with the smaller gloves.

“The main difference for me is my fighting style and mentality have changed completely, every punch I throw is with the intention of hurting my opponent and to get them out of there early, another difference is the gloves are a lot harder than the amateur gloves but it suits me better,” he adds before discussing his 2022 plans.

“I’m hoping to be back in the ring in January and definitely fight 5 times in 2022.”