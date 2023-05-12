Callum Walsh Confident he can Keep Up With The Jones’

Callum Walsh [6(5)-0] sees it more as a step in the right direction than a step up and certainly not a step too far.

One of Irish boxing’s most exciting prospects takes on Carson Jones [43(31)-15(4)-1] , a former world level operator with upset expertise, in just his sixth fight on a UFC Fight Pass broadcast Hollywood Fight Night in California on June 9.

The Oklahoma 36-year-old told Irish-boxing.com, the Freddie Roach trained up-and-comer has made an error and bitten off more than he could chew.

However, Walsh argues his teeth are sharp and says he feels ready for even bigger bites.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the intriguing Commerce Casino hosted, WBC silver light middleweight title fight, Walsh said: “I am 100% certain I will beat him and bring that WBC belt back to Cork the next day.

“There is danger in every fight but no I don’t think this is too soon, I am as ready as I’ll ever be and I want even bigger steps after this.”

While it’s a step up he is confident he can navigate the 360 Promotions promoted, Dana White loved Rebel is aware of what a win over a fighter who beat Kell Brook and Brian Rose can do for his career, even if they are wins he can’t remember them.

“I was 11 years old when he fought Kell Brook so no wouldn’t remember that fight,” he laughs whilst making a host of people feel old.

“This fight is a big step for me but a step in the direction I want to go,” he adds before saying Jones, a veteran of over 60 fights, won’t bring anything to the table his Wild Card sparring partners haven’t already served up.

“Carson is an experienced fighter but so am I, I’ve had a long amateur career and I’ve sparred a lot of experienced fighters at Wildcard no problem.”

Regardless of what has been achieved in the gym, Jones is anything but a typical opponent for a novice 22-year-old.

The American may be past his peak, but he still represents the kind of fight most promoters would visit one more year and four more fights down the line.

However, it’s in keeping with Walsh’s progress so far, and, as a result, seems fitting for the fighter who has a profile like very few non-Olympian 6-0 fighter’s have ever had.

“The spotlight keeps growing,” he comments. “And I am the centre of attention but I love it. This is all I’ve ever wanted and to finally be doing it is an incredible feeling. A lot of people ask me if I feel the pressure but I don’t feel any pressure. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to.”

Walsh, who is a regular UFC Fight Pass bill topped, also points out he isn’t just in the position he is because he has the likes of Roach, White and star maker Tom Loeffler behind him.

“I definitely feel lucky but I also feel like my hard work is paying off. The luck is being in the right place at the right time to be seen but these people like Tom Loeffler, Freddie Roach and Dana White don’t just pick up anyone. I feel like they seen my hard work and talent, there is no luck in that part.”