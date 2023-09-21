Callum Walsh Accused of ‘Ducking’ Latino Champion

Callum Walsh [8(7)-0] has been accused of joining the long list of fighters ‘ducking’ Rodrigo Coria [12(2)-5(0)].

Boston-based promoter Michael Reyes claims the fast-rising Cork starlet has turned down the chance to fight his Argentine battler in New York in November.

‘King’ Walsh is set to take the next step along his fast-moving journey when he tops a UFC Fight Night broadcast bill in the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 9.

The 22-year-old Freddie Roach trained fighter has yet to confirm who he will have a Garden party with – but Reyes intimates Tom Loeffler and co have turned down the WBO Latino title holder’s offer to fight.

“I got the most ducked kid from Argentina,” Reyes told NY Fights, when asked about a possible match up with the Dana White fancied light middleweight from Ireland.

“Rodi’s barely in the top 100, he’s smaller than Callum. But anyway…From 147 to 154, he is somebody who nobody wants to fight. He’s been on ESPN, proven it against Brian Norman, and the Pete Dobson fight, he was robbed.”

The 24-year-old Argetine has performed well anytime he’s fought in the States, bringing both Norman and Dobson, who are both more experienced than Walsh, the distance, taking rounds of the undefeated fighters in the process.

However, his record wouldn’t necessarily scare a fighter who has proved himself step up eager as well as capable since his debut.

360 Promotions and Hall of Fame coach, Roach, have also shown massive faith in the WBC USA Silver Champion from Cobh and it could be they have a number of irons in the fire, tiring to figure out which opponent will help generate the biggest spark for their man.

Ya exactly 12-5

Keep my name out of your mouth https://t.co/iie6kZ4WmR — KING CALLUM WALSH (@KINGCALLUMWALSH) September 20, 2023

There are some Walsh followers who will take offense to the suggestion the fight anywhere anytime prospect is ducking anyone, others will welcome the noise as proof the Munster man is doing well and point out big talking rivals will only help his transition toward bigger stages.