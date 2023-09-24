Call Out Response – Callum Walsh says ‘Bum’ isn’t Headline ‘Worthy’

Callum Walsh [8(7)-0] admits he doesn’t want to fight Rodrigo Coria [12(2)-5(0)] but not because he’s afraid!

The Freddie Roach-trained light middleweight says the Boston-based Argentine is a ‘bum’ who is miles off being a headline act.

The Cork prospect, known stateside as the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ takes his next step along the road to stardom when he tops a UFC Fight Night broadcast bill in the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 9.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but the Cobh native has ruled out Coria, suggesting he wants someone that will help him progress and grab fan attention.

Responding to claims by Coria’s team and Boston-based promoter Michael Reyes, in particular, that he was running scared, the 22-year-old said he was looking for a stiffer test.

“I’ve never ducked a man in my life and I never will,” he said online.

“This bum is not worthy of getting a main event with me, 12-5 with 2 of his wins by KO Pillow hands. I’m looking to do big things not KO some schmuck for fun.”

The 24-year-old Latino WBO title holder has performed well anytime he’s fought in the States, bringing both Brian Norman and Pete Dobson, who are both more experienced than Walsh, the distance, taking rounds of the undefeated fighters in the process.

However, his record wouldn’t necessarily appeal to a fighter who has proved himself step up eager as well as capable since his debut.