Cacace and Carroll to fight in Belfast?

Belfast could play host to one of the most intriguing all-Irish fights of all time early this year if rumour is to be believed.

Talk of a possible meeting between IBO super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] and former IBF world title challenger Jono Carroll [23(8)-2(0)-1] is increasing in volume.

There is no official confirmation, nor has either fighter suggested a meeting is imminent but respected sources within the game have suggested a deal is ready to be done and a huge fight between the pair could be confirmed very soon.

Initial talk had ‘The Apache’ populating the undercard of the proposed Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury fight early this year. However, the Belfast fighter hinted at a homecoming just before Christmas, prompting speculation that Frank Warren was set to bring the BT Sports cameras to Belfast.

Cacace said ‘huge news’ is in the pipeline and that his next fight should be confirmed after Christmas.

Teasing Irish fight fans further the Ian Mahood trained super feather said that, that ‘huge news’ may just be a return to the fight-loving city of Belfast.

Speaking online Cacace said: “25 years in this boxing game and finally things are starting to fall into place. [I’ve] been through some bad times and some great times but I’ve always kept it going and never quit! Massive year coming up next year and some huge news coming after Christmas. Return to Belfast.”

It now seems that return could come in a fight with ‘King Kong’, as chatter re a Belfast-Dublin meeting increases.

Both fighters are ranked with the WBA Carroll at #3 and Cacace at #11 and both talked positively about a meeting previously.

Indeed, as recently as last October both super feathers said a fight ‘made sense’ with Cacace going as far as to say it would be a ‘perfect headliner for Belfast’.

If it was to be made it will most likely be billed as the first world title fight between two Irish fighters and if a card did come to Belfast it would prove good news for Queensbury fighters Pierce O’Leary and Willo Flood in particular.