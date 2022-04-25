Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Cabra Clubman Bobbi Flood #1 in Europe and #1 Supporter

Displaying the kind of team spirit that probably played a big part in him being selected as Team Ireland Co-Captain for the European Youth Championships, Bobbi Flood was at the National Stadium this weekend supporting a clubmate.

Flood’s Cabra teammate Senan Kennedy was fighting for his first Irish title at the home of Irish boxing on Saturday afternoon – and the 7 time national titlist was a vocal fan.

Considering he won the semi-final via first-round stoppage, it didn’t look like Kennedy, whose father Mark is a respected cut man and well known funny man of Irish boxing, needed any extra support to get him over the line in the decider – but no doubt he’d have been grateful for the support nonetheless.

As it turned out, the light middleweight under-18 champion of Europe saw his clubmate win the 65kg  Boy 2 National Championship final by defeating  John Murray of St Francis.

It was a nice gesture from a fighter who’d earned some time away from the sport. Flood took time to visit the home of Irish boxing just a day after he’d returned from a long stint in Bulgaria where he had four fights en route to gold medal success – and when had every right to spend Saturday basking in away from boxing.

It was also heartwarming to see the Dublin club celebrate both successes with equal joy and praise.

