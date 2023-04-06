Byrne Notice – Jay reveals title comeback plans

The Negotiator is already negotiating his next step.

Jay Byrne ends over a three-year ring absence when climbs through the ropes on Ring Kings Dylan Moran-topped ‘Homecoming’ card in Waterford this coming Saturday night.

However, the Dubliner’s focus won’t solely be on his first fight since he suffered defeat to Ahmed Rossi in December of 2019 – Byrne has taken a serious interest in another bout on the card.

Like it has for a lot of fans, the BUI super middleweight title fight between Craig McCarthy and Graham McCormack has caught the Loughlinstown native’s attention, although for reasons beyond entertainment.

The former BBBofC and BUI Celtic champion is interested in the outcome because he wants to fight the winner for the Irish title. He has also hedged his bets and opened a pathway to a BBBofC Celtic title fight with Ben McGivern.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, the fighter with fight management experience revealed how “I’ve contacted Ian Gaughran and Neil Power and discussed the potential of fighting the winner of Craig and Graham, both have agreed so I’d like to get that on for potentially for an Irish title.

“I also spoke to Sam Kynoch prior to Dominic [Donegan] and Ben’s [McGivern] Celtic title fight and he also said yes to me fighting the winner, so I hope “the word is kept on that as that’s another fight I would be happy to go straight into.”

At 36, Byrne knows he hasn’t too long left. Indeed, he is hoping to be done by the end of the year and after three or four more fights. The Pete Taylor-trained puncher is adamant he wants those fights to be noteworthy ones.

“I ain’t hear to have 10 fights and see what happens. I’ve had seven or eight title fights in the past. I have the big nights on TV and all that, this is me coming back to end my career my way and, anyone that has a title or is in contention, well, here’s a dance partner.

“It ain’t about paydays, it’s about my legacy and I’ve already two titles at two weights so I want three or four at three or four weights. Wouldn’t be bad for a footballer who was happy to win a pro fight, would it?”