‘Buzzing’ Caoimhin Agyarko confirms new Coaching ticket

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] has confirmed his new coaching setup – and backed the new team to bring him to the next level.

The Matchroom prospect revealed he parted ways with IBox London and coach Al Smith at the start of this month.

The Belfast light middle has since relocated to Liverpool and is now teamed up with Joe McNally and Declan O’Rourke of the famous Rotunda Gym in the fight city.

Confirming the move online today Agyarko said: “Buzzing to announce that I will be training in Liverpool under the guidance of Joe Mcnally & Declan Orourke. I believe these two coaches will bring my game to the next level. Liverpool is a fighting city with wonderful people & everyone has made me feel welcomed already.”

McNally has worked with fighters like David Price in the past and is currently coaching Liam Smith. Agyarko begins work with him as a 12-0 fighter with strong promotional backing who is ready to make some serious moves.

The 25-year-old defeated Lukasz Maciec at the 02 in London in July and instantly called for another step up.

“Whoever Eddie and Paul [Ready] put in front of me, I’ll be ready for them. I train hard, believe in my skills and will just focus on fighting and let them pick the opponents.”