‘Bum’ – ‘Punk’ – Sean McComb and Ohara Davies verbal spar

Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] took the first step toward a possible clash with Ohara Davies [23(16)-2(1)] over the weekend.

The Belfast southpaw and the divisive Londoner shared insults online and are the Twitter beef stage of matchmaking.

Davies started the verbal spar by reminding ‘The Public Nuisance’ he hadn’t forgotten a ‘quit’ jibe sent his way last year.

This just popped up on my memory, never forget this @sugarseantl 🤣 punk ass https://t.co/IbwCv3kXCK — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) May 12, 2022

The popular European Games medal winner was only too happy to fan the flame, suggesting Tyrone McKenna’s former arch-nemesis had southpaw issues, only for Davies to rubbish that claim.

Fought 3 southpaws in my last 4 and won easy, do you want the opportunity to be knocked out aswell? @sugarseantl https://t.co/CTosKZJvOv — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) May 13, 2022

McComb finished the war of words with a simple ‘let’s have it you bum’.

Let’s have it you Bum https://t.co/4biyIJi6sB — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) May 13, 2022

A Davies fight would be ideal for the 29-year-old whose fast rise to the top was halted by a somewhat surprise defeat to Gavin Gwyne early last year.

McComb has bounced back with wins over Vicente Martin Rodriguez and Ronnie Clark but Davies would allow him to jump back up the ladder and step back into the spotlight.

Davies has only fought once since he defeated McKenna in the Golden Contract final and despite being highly ranked is in need of a fight of note.