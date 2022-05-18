Headline News Latest News Pro News 

‘Bum’ – ‘Punk’ – Sean McComb and Ohara Davies verbal spar

Jonny Stapleton ,

Sean McComb [13(5)-1(1)] took the first step toward a possible clash with Ohara Davies [23(16)-2(1)] over the weekend.

The Belfast southpaw and the divisive Londoner shared insults online and are the Twitter beef stage of matchmaking.

Davies started the verbal spar by reminding ‘The Public Nuisance’ he hadn’t forgotten a ‘quit’ jibe sent his way last year.

The popular European Games medal winner was only too happy to fan the flame, suggesting Tyrone McKenna’s former arch-nemesis had southpaw issues, only for Davies to rubbish that claim.

McComb finished the war of words with a simple ‘let’s have it you bum’.

A Davies fight would be ideal for the 29-year-old whose fast rise to the top was halted by a somewhat surprise defeat to Gavin Gwyne early last year.

McComb has bounced back with wins over Vicente Martin Rodriguez and Ronnie Clark but Davies would allow him to jump back up the ladder and step back into the spotlight.

Davies has only fought once since he defeated McKenna in the Golden Contract final and despite being highly ranked is in need of a fight of note.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Hard work and sacrifices pay off for knocked down Craig O’Brien

Joe O'Neill

Irish revenge – Jason Quigley to fight Jaime Munguia in Ocotber?

Jonny Stapleton

What’s Next for the April Fool’s Day Fourteen?

Joe O'Neill