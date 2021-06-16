Bullish Larry Fryers promised to bounce back stronger under Wayne McCullough

Larry Fryers is showing the same chin metaphorically as his coach Wayne McCullough was famed for.

The Monaghan man was dealt a potential knockout career blow when he lost live on ESPN on Saturday night. Exciting teen prospect Xander Zayas made it back to back to back step-up defeats for Fryers when he stopped the popular Clones fighter on a Top Rank show.

Fryers did go out standing and was tough and game as ever but some did wonder as to whether his resolved would be tested by another under the spotlight reverse.

However, just like his ironed chined trainer shook off massive shots to continue marching forward throughout fights during successful his career, Fryers has already dusted himself down and is ready for more action.

Indeed, he promises to improve under ‘The Pocket Rocket’ and come back with a bang.

“My heart is with Wayne McCullough, the man is a boxing genius. We have only had five weeks to work together but I have no doubt in my mind when we get back in the gym and start working we are going to start showing what we can do,” Fryers said.

“Like I always say onwards and upwards and that is what I intend to do and I’m going to come back with a big bang.”

Fryers also paid tribute to his defeater and backed him to become a world champion.

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t my night. I went in and tried to put on a show and it just didn’t got to plan. Credit where credit is due, the fighter I was fighting, Xander Zayas is very good, he was a better man on the night, he put on a better performance and he is going to be a superstar.

“He will always have my respect, I wish him nothing but the best and I can’t wait to see him lift a world title.”