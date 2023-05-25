Bullet Proof Darragh Foley Firing on all Cylinders Ahead of Jack Catteral Clash

Darragh Foley isn’t ready for his unique bullet train journey to end anytime soon.

One of the real characters of Irish boxing takes on Jack Catterall at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday night.

The Australian-based Dub provides Matchroom debut opposition for the fighter many believe should have been crowned undisputed light welterweight champion of the world when he fought Josh Taylor in Scotland.

The Jamie Moore-trained fighter’s new promoter Eddie Hearn has made no secret about the fact he sees the Lara-Wood undercard fight as the perfect chance to re-introduce the Manc to fight fans before setting up a massive Regis Prograis fight.

Foley said he is well aware that is how Matchroom view the fight and knew an offer was coming once Hearn signed the Britt – but revealed he sees things differently.

The fight anywhere, anyone, anytime light welter didn’t make any bold predictions when talking to Boxing Bants but did say he wants to continue his unique journey and is looking forward to throwing down with Catteral.

“What’s my ceiling, we are going to find out because I never shy away from a fight,” he said.

“When I beat Catteral it’s going to be whose next. I just want to fight the best that’s my legacy. I don’t want easy fights, I don’t have time for that. I could have sly-foxed my way through my career but I was more like a bullet train, who wants to fight. Does he come to fight, does he have a good record, is he above me on Boxrec, those were the questions I used to ask,” he said before discussing his excitement for Saturday.

“I’m excited to fight on Saturday. I love fighting. I’m excited to fight I can’t wait for that bell to go. I love being in there. I can’t wait to look at him, throw one of those left hands at me, hit me with one of those low blows because you are getting one back, I’ll break your cup.”

34-year-old ‘Super’ comes into the fight on the back of a bookie-beating defeat of Robbie Davies Jr and has ‘shock the world’ sequel plans.

“I’m ready. I’m coming in hot. I am at my best when I’m fighting regularly and I haven’t had time to be out of the gym, getting fat, mucking about and late nights.”

The Davies win came after the Liverpool fighter was stopped with a broken ankle. The injury happened when the Blanch banger sent the Shane McGuigan-trained fighter to the canvas, something people should take into account before suggesting the Irish fighter was lucky, says Foley.

“It’s a bit annoying because I didn’t get any credit for it, fair enough if you fell over in the ring, you got knocked down with a shot. It’s no different if I’d have landed that shot on his orbital bone, it’s ok initially but it swells up and the referee stops the fight.

“It would have been ‘great shot by Foley to smash his orbital bone’ instead I just managed to smash his ankle.”