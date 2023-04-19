Building Sites to Big Nights For Danny Keating

Builder Danny Keating [6(4)-0] is content to remain to lay the foundations on which a solid career can be built.

There is a deal of excitement within the game with regard to the Cork welterweight and his capabilities to the extent that there have been calls for him to look for domestic title fights.

Although it’s said he would fancy his chances the call-out adverse Tony Davitt-trained fighter has always shied away from all-Irish links.

That didn’t change when Keating talked to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his step-up fight in Galway this weekend.

The Rebel County fighter assures big nights are coming but for now, he has a number of boxes to tick before making bolder moves.

“I’m on my own path at the minute,” he says.

“I have a few things lined up that I want to accomplish first. When the times right I’m happy to have a good domestic dust-up,” he adds before suggesting he has to take more cautious steps because he has no big promotional safety net.

“I’ve had no big backing or big sponsorships. For most of my career I have backed myself and paid my own way. Just last week I was on a building site and more than likely I’ll be back on the building site the Monday after my fight in Galway.

“I believe when the time’s right there will be loads of big nights ahead.”

It’s not an Irish opponent for Keating on the Kieran Molloy-topped Conlan Boxing promoted card in Salthill this coming Friday, but it’s a fight of note nonetheless according to the Munster man.

Greyvin Mendoza, the Nicaraguan who went six rounds with John Cooney in March, comes into the fight on the back of two impressive performances, a stoppage win over John Casey in Scotland and a draw with former Queensberry prospect Boy Jones Jr.

‘Danny Boy’ welcomes the test and says he’s ready to perform.

“I have a big step up this weekend, fighting a guy with a winning record and ranked well above me. I believe it’s gonna be a great fight and I’m ready for whatever he brings.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get another opportunity to fight on live TV. It’s a dream come true. I’m very grateful to Jamie Conlan and Conlan Boxing promotion for giving me this massive platform to showcase my talent,” he adds before revealing he wants a busy year.

“I’m hoping to stay busy as I can and build some momentum this year.”