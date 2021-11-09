Build the Buzz – Breakout star Lewis Crocker eyes big Belfast nights and British title shot

Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] wants to build on the buzz and has set his sights on British title success as well more big nights in Belfast next year.

The exciting welterweight proved he is headline material with a dominant display at the Ulster Hall on Friday.

Topping the Conlan Boxing bill, the Sandy Row welter destroyed game Armenian Artem Haroyan, scoring a seventh-round stoppage on a raucous night.

Against a tough and tricky opponent, 24-year-old Crocker gradually broke Haroyan down and brought the house down in the sixth and seventh with knockdowns that closed the show.

For Crocker it was the second defence of a belt he impressively won versus Louis Greene last year. Having excitingly reclaimed the strap versus Deniz Ilbay in March, ‘The Croc’ gobbled him up efficiently and will likely see him improve his #10 ranking with the WBO.

The win, the ranking, and a new position in stronger spotlight should set up a big 2022 for the Dee Walsh trained fighter.

Crocker certainly wants to continue his progression and whilst he said he will leave all decisions down to his team, he did reveal he would love a shot at Ekow Essuman [16-0] and the Frank Warren promoted English fighter’s British title.

“I will leave my next step to my management team. I am sure there are a lot of big fights out there, both domestically and in the WBO where I am ranked highly,” Crocker said.

“The British title is something I would like. It is in the sights for next year. And I believe I am ready.

“The guy who holds it Essuman is a great fighter, and it would be a great fight for the fans. But I will take it one fight at a time. I am still only 24 and this is my 14th professional fight, so I am still learning.

“But hopefully there are some big fights in Belfast next year.”

Looking back rather than forward Crocker was delighted with what he believes could prove a breakout win.

“That’s the best buzz I’ve ever had in my life by far. To be headlining a show in Belfast it was crazy. That [belt] wasn’t leaving Belfast tonight. It’s amazing I think that was a sort of breakout night for myself.”