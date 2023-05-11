BUI Sanction Irish Super Middleweight Title Fight

The BUI have sanctioned an Irish title fight between Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin.

Once Kerry’s Cronin weighs in and fights at 168lbs in Cork on June 17th the Boxing Union of Ireland will give the fight their blessing.

Speaking online last night the Irish governing boxing said:

“The BUI have agreed to sanction a bout between Kevin Cronin and Craig McCarthy for the Irish Super Middleweight title subject to Kevin winning a 6×3 mins RDS bout at Super-Middleweight and agreement from both teams.”

It’s unclear which of the fighters teams have made the request, or if both indeed asked the BUI to sanction the bout. ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ has made his super middleweight intentions known over the last week and expressed an 168lbs Irish title desire.

However, BUI Celtic champion McCarthy had discussed fighting Jay Byrne for the strap, and even went head-to-head with the Dubliner in Waterford after his title win over Graham McCormack last month.

Irish-boxing.com understands McCormack had requested the BUI sanction a rematch for the Irish title and will be disappointed to hear the news. Byrne was also said to be arguing his case but probably would have expected to compete over eight rounds before getting a tilt considering he only ended a three sabbatical from the ring with a victory last month.

Jamie Morrissey will be another who may want to vent some frustration, especially considering he vacated the BUI super middleweight title to allow McCarthy and McCormack to trade leather for it. He also went to light heavyweight to fight Cronin and has a title win over the now Irish super middleweight mandatory challenger in a title fight – the pair drew the rematch.

Fans won’t be too concerned about the politics and will be content to see another domestic title come into play. They will rejoice at the prospect of another Irish title fight and note the winner may defend against some of the aforementioned.