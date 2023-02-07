BUI give Morrissey – Cronin rematch Irish title blessing

The Boxing Union of Ireland said they ‘would be happy’ to sanction any rematch between Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin for the Irish title.

The Limerick and Kerry fighters proved the all Ireland formula works when they served up an enthralling encounter on the Climb card last Saturday in Belfast.

So good was the first domestic title fight of the year and Fight of the Year nomination cert, that those blessed to take the fight in live were screaming ‘rematch’ even before the result was called out.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he was declared winner, Morrissey said he was happy to do it again, pointing out Cronin had earned a repeat.

It’s understood various promoters have reached out to both fighters’ teams requesting any rematch take place on their card and that both participants of the war are happy to rematch straight away.

Now the BUI have confirmed is a rematch is made they would sanction it for the Irish title. Meaning more rounds and a bigger prize if they agree to trade leather again.

The BUI tweeted: “Congratulations to Jamie Morrissey who became a two weight BUI Celtic champion at the weekend. He defeated Kevin Cronin in a thrilling contest. The BUI would be happy to sanction a rematch for the Irish Title at Light Heavyweight subject to agreement from both teams.”