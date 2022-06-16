BUI Celtic title fight on the line for Jamie Morrissey in Belfast

Jamie Morrissey’s Summer Brawl battle has just got that bit more interesting.

If the Limerick man defeats Seamus Devlin [1-29] in Belfast on Saturday, June 25 he will secure a domestic title shot.

The Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year winner will fight for the BUI Celtic super middleweight title in Scotland next month if he doesn’t slip up against the busy journeyman.

Scotland’s Ben McGivern [3-0-1] will stand between the Shaun Kelly trained 168lbser and early career title success if Saturday week goes to plan, the pair are penciled in to trade leather on ‘The Bring the Heat’ Sam Kynoch show at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow on July 15.

The former Muay Thai Irish champion will populate the away corner in the proposed title fight but won’t be daunted by the 34-year-old’s record. The Airdrie native has more experience but hasn’t fought anyone of note as of yet and still managed to draw.

Title Fight Confirmed❗



The main event for ‘Bring on the Heat’ at the Crowne Plaza on July 15th is confirmed.🔥



We are delighted to announce that Ben McGivern will face Jamie Morrison for the vacant BUI Celtic Super-Middleweight title.



Don’t miss the action.👊#boxing pic.twitter.com/mms0KHfwqD — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) June 16, 2022

Via Robbie Burke, Morrissey [2(1)-0] has a solid scalp on his slate and also has experience of the big occasion, as a result, he will be concerned about traveling to Glasgow the new home of the BUI Celtic title fight.

The news means the ‘set the tone’ advocate could impressively be a domestic titlist by just fight number four. It will also bring the title into play at a very interesting weight. No doubt Kerry’s Kevin Cronin’s will certainly take notice if Morrissey parades back into Munster with the prettiest of the domestic titles over his shoulder.

John Carpenter has expressed title interest and his team have looked to make a Morrissey fight previously, so he too would be an option.

It may even pique the interest of former amateur of note Tony Browne, the title comes with mandatory status for the Irish title a strap Star Boxing’s Browne might be interested in particularly as he faces a mini rebuild.

The popular Ian Gaughran managed Treaty fighter first has to beat Devlin on the same card as his managerial and gym stablemate Graham McCormack – who fights Dominic Donegan for the BUI middleweight Celtic title – next week just to get a shot at the title but he is on course for one of the more interesting starts to pro-life and is staying true to his ‘set the tone’ word.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com the 27-year-old said: “Look we are not promised tomorrow, I want some special, special nights in this game.

“We set the tone! The fighters around my weight, we can set the tone, domestic fighters fight domestic fighters. Let’s show everyone how special that can be and the special nights that will lead to. No wonder boxing is a bad state in this country when you have people waiting till they are 10-0 or more to take a step up.”