BUI Celtic champ to end sabbatical in Poland next month

Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] will fight for the first time since March of 2019 next month.

The Kildare fighter has secured a slot on a Polish card that seems to be providing a fight life line for a host of Irish fighters.

The ‘Young Wolf’ joins Vladimir Belujsky as well as debutant’s Tony Brown and Tiernan Bradley on the October 9 card.

The 28-year-old was last seen in the ring registering a career best victory. The Newbridge fighter stopped Dubliner Aiden Metcalfe live on TG4 to claim the BUI Celtic title at super featherweight on the same night his sister Katelynn debuted.

Momentum seemed to be with Phelan at that time and there was talk of Irish titles and a Kildare show with both him and his sibling appearing.

However, the remainder of 2019 was quiet for the super featherweight and 2020 wasn’t much better. There were rumours the fighter who began his career in New York would return to America to fight again.

However, he next appears in Poland on an a card with strong Irish influence against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

The news also appears to confirm talk that Phelan had swapped the Celtic Warriors Gym for O’Rourke’s Gym in Inchicore.

