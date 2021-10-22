BT Date for Exciting Dublin Prospect Willow Hayden

Willo Hayden [1-0] will fight for a second time as a pro in just over two weeks’ time.

The Dublin prospect was today confirmed as a Queensbury November 5 show participant and will populate the next BT Sports broadcast card.

The teen prospect will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent on a bill that includes Waterford welterweight Dylan Moran’s Queensbury debut.

The 19-year-old debuted as recent as September, beating Dean Jones [1-30(1)] over six. The experienced journeyman was very complimentary to the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter after what was the Dubs first-ever senior fight.

“I was very happy with my performance,” a delighted Queensbury promoted Hayden told Irish-boxing.com soon after the win.

“I got in with a lad with 30 fights who’s never been stopped, only one of his fights got stopped by a doctor over a cut. I was speaking to him afterward and he was saying that I’m the hardest fight he’s ever had, that I carry serious power in both hands and that I’m going to go far,” he adds before stressing he was delighted to do six.

“My last amateur fight was 20 months ago and obviously that was only 3×3 minute rounds yet I was able to go six rounds for my debut not a bother fitness wise.”

Doing six rounds for the first time is always a big milestone for a fighter, a milestone usually achieved after a handful of pro fights and a stint in senior amateur boxing.

19-year-old Hayden not only did it in his debut but his first EVER senior fight.

“That was my first senior fight,” he continues. “First fight without a head guard and first with a fully developed opponent.”