‘BT are Going to LOVE me’ – TV Star in the Making Pierce O’Leary Promise to Start with a ‘BIG BANG’

Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] is ready to make a lasting first impression, promising to start his TV career with a ‘big bang’ tomorrow night.

The 22-year-old steps into the big show spotlight for the first time as he makes his Queensberry and BT Sports debut at the Copper Box -and is determined to put on a performance that makes sure he remains under the bright lights from here on out.

The London trained Dublin puncher has captured the attention of those within boxing, winning the Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year last year whilst registering step-up stoppage wins.

He is now excited to show a wider audience what the hype is about, is ready to start a love affair with BT Sports and level up in the process.

“I’m literally buzzing for it. It’s my first fight on live TV and after the 16th everyone is going to know who I am. I’m taking this opportunity with both hands and it’s going to snowball from now on. BT are going to love me after this.”

Although he no longer goes in search of the stoppage, O’Leary seems to be finding them pretty easy, and somewhat ironically as a result of not loading up.

He goes into his clash with Nicugarian Robin Zamora [17(8)-14(6)] on a three-fight KO streak and is confident he will make it four on the Frank Warren promoted show tomorrow.

“Expect a Big Bang. A Big Bang is coming. I can’t see the fight going the distance, I’m going for the KO, that’s what I’m made for. I’m looking to go out and put on an incredible performance, a clinical performance. Go out and smash it and just keep on rolling and getting momentum going.”

O’Leary also argues there is more to come from him and points out people are getting excited after only seeing a small percentage of what he is capable of.

“People are only seeing a quarter of what I can do because the fights are ending so early and because of the level of opponent. We want to move up a level so it brings the best out of me and then people can see who I am and what I’m about. I want to go out there and put on a great performance.”