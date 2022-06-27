Brother Backs Stevie McKenna to Knockout Conor Benn

Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] would ring big star Conor Benn’s bell if they fought according to little brother Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0].

Benn has been one of just many names on the KO artist’s hit list and a fighter ‘The Hitman’ has goaded in recent times.

The DAZN-aligned English fighter famed for his ‘crushin’ it in the gym’ has yet to bite but if he did and took the fight he’d be crushed claims ‘The Silencer’.

“Stevie wins that fight,” McKenna responds when asked about his brother’s call out of Benn by Irish-boxing.com before his Sky Sports win over David Benitez.

“The thing with Stevie is he’s six foot one, he’s 147lbs and he’s incredibly strong. He hits really hard too. He has long-range and can fight in close so he can mix it up as well.

“I think Stevie wins that by knockout.”

Another fighter Stevie McKenna has discussed is Golden Boy star Ryan Garcia, the Monaghan fighter famously claimed he bullied the American in a spar.

The WBC world youth champion didn’t expand too much when pushed on that, just saying his brother ‘did really well’.

Speaking in more general terms he spoke glowing of the welterweight puncher,

“He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the world at the minute and people will definitely see more of him in the near future and how good he can be.”